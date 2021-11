Happy Thanksgiving!

MACON, Ga. — The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia is giving out a little over 1,800 meals on Thanksgiving.

People who stay there and people in the community are getting the meals.

The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia helps support others recovering from things like substance abuse, domestic violence, homelessness and more.

You can call 478-743-5445 to find out how you can help the mission.