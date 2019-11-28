MACON, Ga. — Turkey, mashed potatoes, and green beans filled the menu for the Rescue Mission's first Thanksgiving meal served at their new location on Zebulon Road.

More than 1,300 people ate a hot Thanksgiving meal prepared from the new kitchen.

They either ate it there, or at meal delivery sites around Macon.

Daniel Wint came to the Rescue Mission a year ago when he didn't know where else to turn.

"When I came here, I was really stranded. I was basically homeless and I had an issue going on medically," said Wint.

He said now that he is getting back on his feet, he wants to help.

"Helping people, especially the homeless because I have been homeless, so I know what they feel and I can communicate with them," he said.

Dietary manager Gregory Brooks said this is the first thanksgiving meal the Rescue Mission has served in their new location, which is almost double the size of their building downtown.

"It's about giving at this time of year. It's all about giving back for the less fortunate and we're just blessed to be able to do it in this facility," said Brooks.

He said they couldn't do it without all the volunteers, like Dorothy Mitchell.

Mitchell said she and her family like to help out where they can.

"I always try to volunteer whether it's for different organizations, so I just thought I'd try this this year and brought my family along," said Mitchell.

Wint said today is all about giving thanks.

"It really gives me a rush to do it and it's always from here... always from the heart. I really do love doing it," he said.

