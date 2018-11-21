If you think you're cooking for a crowd on Thanksgiving, you're wrong.

The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia is preparing to feed around 1,200 people on Thursday.

They plan on delivering 750 meals to the elderly and disabled and serving 450 meals to the homeless at their location on Hazel Street.

On Wednesday, volunteers filled their dining hall and kitchen to help prepare 125 turkeys and all of the fixings.

Brothers Dean and Eliot Gerwig-Moore volunteered to help out, along with their mom and grandfather.

"It feels really nice to come out and serve when people kind of need it most.... you kind of think about staying with your family for the holidays, but it's nice to help people who don't really have a family to go to," said Dean, who's a ninth grader at Mount de Sales.

Eliot, who's in the eighth grade, says volunteering at the Rescue Mission is a tradition their family wants to do every Thanksgiving.

"It feels great to know that my family's involved, and that they want me to go out there and help people and keep on helping people," Eliot said. "And it's good to have a family to love me enough to push me to help people."

The Rescue Mission's goal is to rehabilitate people from addiction and homelessness, as well as help those suffering from domestic or sexual abuse.

Natalie Owens, a recovering addict of 15 years, volunteers regularly at the Rescue Mission.

She says she shares her experiences with those going through the Rescue Mission program, with the hope that it inspires them.

"I know a lot of these guys, they're in their addiction and everything, so giving back, that's why," Owens said. "Not just because it's Thanksgiving or anything like that, that's grand. But after Thanksgiving is over, these guys are still here, so I like to plant a seed in helping them, giving them my testimony, encouraging them, giving them the word, and telling them and let them know how much God loves them regardless of the things that they have been through."

Owens says even though she's not financially able to help, this is her way of giving back, and she encourages people to do the same.

"When we say that we love God and don't show our brothers and sisters that we love them by helping them, or reaching out to them, to me it's a falsehood that we even give to our own selves when we say that we love God and we don't go out and give back," Owens said.

And to anyone that's hesitant about volunteering, Eliot offered some words of advice.

"Anyone that thinks about wanting to help people, just definitely go do it," Eliot said.

Owens says volunteering is easy, especially with the pleasant staff at the Rescue Mission.

"Whenever you have any time to do any volunteering, I suggest that you start off at the Rescue Mission," Owens said.

The Rescue Mission will start serving Thanksgiving meals at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at their location on Hazel Street. They'll start delivering meals around 8 a.m.

For more information about the Rescue Mission, visit their website or Facebook page.

