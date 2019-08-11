MACON, Ga. — Thursday evening, more than 50 people went to an open house at the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia in Macon.

CEO Pat Chastain says the mission is for people who may have struggled with domestic violence, drugs and alcohol, homelessness, and mental illness.

"Right now, we're at somewhere in between 46 and 49 men. We've got somewhere around 11 women, 10 or 11 women and their children," said Chastain.

The campus has space for 190 people in the program. The campus includes living room areas, bedrooms, and kitchens.

Rickey Jones says he fell on hard times and turned to alcohol and drugs in the past. He says the last 10 months with the rescue mission program was a wake-up call for him.

"Through this program has really blessed me to get a hold of life and gave me another chance to get it right," said Jones.

There is a dining hall, laundry facility in some buildings, a recreation area, and softball field to name a few things the campus offers.

Chastain say God has made the new location possible.

"He has not brought us this far to fail, and we are just blown away and in awe of his beauty and what he has allowed us to be a part of," said Chastain.

Jones says the spacious and loving environment helped him grow in his faith. He says he learned how to let go of shame and forgive himself.

"Just learning how to just take one day at time," said Jones.

The rescue mission used to be on Hazel Street, but Chastain says they moved to Zebulon Road for more space.

They starting housing people at the new location in September.

