Guardians of Rescue already has one dog from Twiggs County under their care.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Guardians of Rescue is a nonprofit animal rescue organization out of New York. They have centered their attention on Twiggs County because they are without an animal shelter. All of these efforts began with one dog that was abandoned on the streets named Bam Bam.

Crystal Stewart found Bam Bam at an old bait shop off Ridge Road.

"I could tell he was in bad shape -- he could not walk on his own at all," she recalled.

Stewart got on Facebook to find some help.

"I heard of them and I was following their Facebook page," she said about Guardians of Rescue.

Guardians of Rescue president Robert Misseri says they do not charge cities or counties for their services and they immediately responded to Bam Bam.

"Right now, we placed him in a wheelchair. We had a set of wheels for his hind legs," he explained.

Misseri says Bam Bam needs back surgery to walk again. It comes to the tune of $6,000.

They've raised about $900, some of that from Twiggs County and more of it from donors across the country.

The dog, who they think was hit by a car, will eventually come back to Georgia where a rescue group in Atlanta will interview people and adopt him out, but this isn't a 'one and done" case.

"Our intentions are to adopt Twiggs County for now until a group that can manage services can come in, but for now, we cannot turn our back on these animals," Misseri said.

"We had no help in Twiggs County and they just came in full force, and they're taking all of our critical cases," Stewart said.

So for now, Bam Bam has a bright future and Twiggs County has an ally.

"Well, they're working with me to get some stuff started -- they want to do a shelter, get some laws into effect here," Scott said.