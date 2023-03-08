'It's not acceptable': Residents at Macon apartment say 20-40 eviction notices posted to doors

Residents say they got eviction notices posted to their doors with no prior warning citing they owed rent. They say management told them that it was a mistake.

MACON, Ga. — Imagine you come home and find an eviction notice on your door after years of paying rent.

That's what happened to some people last week at the Hidden Lakes Apartments in Macon, and they said 20- 40 people got those notices.

When Louise Williams came home last Friday, she was shocked.

“I know that's not an eviction notice,” Williams remembers saying.

The notice said she owed rent.

“I got upset. I was angry because I've been here for 21 years. I 've never been late on rent," Williams said. "I've never not paid my rent."

Williams said she called the property manager to ask what was going on.

“She said, 'I know Miss Williams, I know. You're not the only one who's gotten that. I'm in the process of fixing that’.” Williams explains.

She said the manager said around 40 people got those notices including Darquan Tatmon.

“It said on the 2nd, we had to be out,” he says.

Tatmon says all eight units in his apartment block got one.

“The notice said we haven't been paying rent for months, but we have receipts," Tatmon said. "We called the leasing lady and she said, 'Oh no, don’t worry about it. Just ignore it."

However, Tatmon says the notice gave them only seven days to fight the eviction in court or be tossed out, and they felt unsure.

“So, we went ahead and went to the courthouse,” Tatmon says. “No, it has not been dismissed."

Williams says a new company, Vicinia Property Management, bought the apartments last year.

Since then, she says every month she and other tenants have gotten bank statements with extra fees not included in the lease.

“She told me don't worry about it, that she was taking care of the fees, and I should just trash it,” Williams says.

Tatmon says he has the same fees and wonders if this has to do with the eviction notices.

“You've been telling us for months don't worry about we're gonna fix it, but now there's an eviction notice on my door," Tatmon said.

Williams says it’s caused her and her son unnecessary stress. She’d even hired legal help to avoid eviction.

“It's not acceptable," William said. "In order to make this right for an error that should've never happened."

Head Magistrate Court Judge Pamela White-Colbert says they are processing 20- 30 eviction notice dismissals for the apartments.

We reached out to the corporate office of Vicinia Property Management as well as the property manager to ask why this happened, but we were unable to reach them.