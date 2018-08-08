Lacosta Sanders walked up the steps of what's left of his apartment.

"It burnt the whole bathroom, the mirror is still up, we got a few items that are there. Luckily, everything in the closet was untouched, but it's just water damage, so whatever we could get out we got out," Sanders said.

Sanders was one of 20 people in building C of the Castaways Apartments in Warner Robins who were displaced by the fire.

He said he was sitting on his bed playing Call of Duty when he heard about the fire.

"I got a knock, and then I didn't see nobody, so I came back out and when I got back outside, I seen there was a blaze, so I just grabbed my duffel bag that I usually always have and walked straight out," Sanders said.

Captain Daniel Williams from the Warner Robins Fire Department was on the scene, assessing damages.

He said they're still investigating the cause, but he thinks he knows what happened.

"The most probable cause right now, it appears lightning probably struck a waterline, it followed itself to a water heater on a back deck and went up the back and got in the attic and then all the way across," Williams said.

The water heater was on the back deck between two apartments that had the most damage.

The woman who was the first to see any signs of the fire told Williams that once she saw smoke, she alerted a man who was taking a shower.

Once he stepped out of the bathroom he saw flames coming from the bedroom, and they both immediately ran out of the house.

Williams said everyone made it out safely mainly because it happened in the early evening rather than in the middle of the night.

Sanders is currently paying to stay in a hotel room until he can find other accommodations. He said the apartment insurance doesn't cover damage expenses.

However, Castaways Apartments are reimbursing the residents with the rest of this month's rent.

