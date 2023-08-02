'That's gonna flip a car': Residents upset over ditch in Peach County and want it fixed

Example video title will go here for this video

"This ditch is driving me crazy" :

Dirt roads are a dime a dozen in rural parts of Central Georgia. However, some older ones can erode and give way to time.

One woman in Peach County says that's what happened to her neighborhood road, and it's driving her crazy.

13WMAZ's Jessica Cha went out there to show you how deep the problem is.

This is Silver's Road in Peach County, or what's left of it. Water has eroded this dirt road so much, it's about three or four feet deep now, and it's only getting wider. Teresa Wade says it's because of a lack of maintenance.

"I'm very surprised that we have not had more accidents. I'm Teresa Wade, and I live on Silver's Road, and this ditch is driving me crazy," Wade says.

She's been here for 26 years, but living on a dirt road comes at a price.

"Within the last, like, 15 years, they put in a new drainage ditch supposedly under the road, and it is not working," she explains.

The county drainage system for a nearby pecan orchard is supposed to go to a natural runoff. However, water doesn't come out of the pipes. So, rainfall plus water from the orchard goes straight into the road instead.

"Anybody that's not familiar with this can fall into this. I mean, that's going to flip a vehicle."

Wade says the erosion has exposed several wires and flooded yards.

"She could not even get out of her driveway to get to work!"

Wade says the rest of the road is also deteriorating and getting dangerous. As a result, school buses and mail van drivers sometimes choose to avoid Silver's Road.