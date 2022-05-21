'Condemn them': Residents upset over living conditions at Macon apartment complex

Residents at Blossom Hill Estate are upset with managers that their units are unlivable

MACON, Ga. — It's the outside and the inside that's the problem at Blossom Hill Estates.

People who live there have tried to fix the problem themselves or call the property manager but nothing has been done and they are fed up.

"This apartment, in the bathroom it started off leaking," Cheryl Howard said.

Howard has lived at the complex for a while. She had to move units two weeks ago after her previous unit grew mold on the walls and onto her furniture.

"The water coming up under the stove from the other side, I keep a lot of water on the floor under the stove. You always have to water yourself so you don't fall in the water, you know? And so that been a problem because they haven't fixed that," she said.

Howard says she would call the property manager to have someone fix the issues but she's still waiting on repairs like the a/c unit and her cracked door.

However, Howard isn't the only one.

"It might take a month before we hear them because they don't answer the phone," William Crayton said.

Crayton has lived in his current unit for almost seven years. He has mold in his bathroom and water damage on the ceiling in his kitchen.

On April 29, 2022 all the residents at the complex received a letter from the district manager stating their rent was going up starting June 1, 2022. Howard believes she shouldn't have to pay $100 more because of all the problems the unit has.

The letter says two bedroom units will increase to $747 and a three bedroom will now cost $882.00. Previously, Howard was paying around $630 for a two bedroom.

According to documents 13WMAZ requested from the Macon - Bibb County Department of Code Enforcement, it showed an inspection on a unit was in violation of their property codes. Some violations were the windows, doors and rodent infestation.

Howard wants something to be done now.

"I hope they come in and remodel, show up, fix them up. Do whatever they need to do. Condemn them. Do whatever they need to do."