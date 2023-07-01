Resolution walk kicks off in Amerson River Park

The event was sponsored by Walk With a Doc and Bike Walk Macon, and helped people start off their resolutions 'on the right foot'.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday morning at Amerson River Park, several people came out to kick off their New Year's Resolutions.

Several people even brought their dogs!

People joined together for a health walk around the park at around 9 a.m.

It was free to attend, and there were even some stretched beforehand to warm up.

The walks began in April of 2019 with around 10 walkers. now, up to several dozen walkers attend the class on the first Saturday of every month.

Each session starts off with walkers learning about a current health topic from a healthcare provider, some stretches, and then a nice slow-paced walk.

On Saturday's session, Harry Strothers the third, an MD at Atrium Health Navicent, was there to guide walkers.