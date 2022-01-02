Resources for domestic violence survivors in Central Georgia

Here is a list of resources available to help you right now.

MACON, Ga. — If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, it is important to know there are resources here in Central Georgia.

One of them is the Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia. The team works to protect survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

You can get help by calling 478-745-9292. You can also call the Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence 24-hour statewide hotline at 1-800-334-2836.

WINGS in Dublin is a state-certified family violence and sexual assault intervention program covering Laurens, Bleckley, Dodge, Johnson, Telfair, Wilcox, and Wilkinson counties. Click here for more information.

The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia also has a women's domestic violence and recovery program. It's a residential life recovery program for female survivors of domestic violence and those seeking recovery from addiction. Mothers are allowed to have their children with them during their time at the Mission.