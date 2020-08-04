MACON, Ga. —

With schools out for the rest of the year and a shelter-in-place order in effect for Georgia, we'll be spending a lot of time at home whether we like it or not.

The more we work together to stay and home and practice social distancing, the faster we can combat this virus.

So here's a few things to keep you and your family entertained during quarantine.

Get in shape

Homegrown Yoga in Warner Robins is offering classes on Facebook live. They post their class schedule daily on their Facebook page.

Sparks Yoga in Macon is also doing classes through Facebook live.

Orange Theory in Macon is holding workout class through Zoom. You can find meeting IDs on their Facebook page.

Cook

Take-home food kits: Just Tap'd in Macon and Decadent Desert Bar in Warner Robins are offering take home food kits, where kids and parents can assemble personal pizzas and decorate their own cupcakes at home.

Read

Dublin City Schools: Staff and faculty of Dublin City Schools are reading aloud to students through recorded videos on YouTube.

Allied Arts in Milledgeville offers reading videos from teachers as well on their Facebook page.

Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton will be reading live on Twitter on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Find the full schedule here.

Middle Georgia Regional Library is also hosting reading sessions with librarians on Facebook live.

Take a virtual field trip

Explore historic Georgia: A Georgia College professor-grad assistant duo used virtual reality to create 3D tour videos of Georgia landmarks. Each video is posted to their YouTube channel.

National Parks: Google has a virtual tour of a few national parks on this site, including Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico and Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah.

Famous museums: Some of the world's most famous museums like the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and the Lourve in Paris are offering virtual tours on their websites. Click here for a list.

Learn

Mo Willems, creator of the Elephant and Piggie books, is hosting doodle sessions every weekday at 1 p.m. on YouTube. He teaches you how doodle and shows you a few of his.

Online Pet Parenting Series: Petminded is hosting free, live sessions on how to train your dog and doing fun things with them--like pet yoga and taking photos. You can view their schedule on Eventbrite here.

If you're struggling with anxiety, you could learn to meditate through UCLA Health. Click here for some guided meditations.

Watch

Sesame Street has a series of videos up on their site with Elmo, Cookie Monster, and other friends geared towards teaching kids about preventive measures against coronavirus and how to deal with anxiety.

Kennedy Space Center: The Kennedy Space Center posts daily videos on Facebook with different scientific explainers and crafts.

The Metropolitan Opera in New York is live streaming free, nightly performances. For upcoming shows, check out their Twitter.

Although the Georgia Aquarium might be closed, they have free, live webcams to check out their animals at all times on their website.

Same with Zoo Atlanta--You can check out their pandas live on their website.

The 13WMAZ Classroom

Every weekday at 10 a.m., we hope to have a Facebook live ready for you and your family.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays we're having Story Time with either Frank, Ben, or Lori. And on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Courteney Jacobazzi will be holding Weather Lessons.

We hope we can help bring smiles to your faces during this time!

