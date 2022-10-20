From extreme shakes to barbecue, check out these restaurants coming to Central Georgia

A look at a few new arrivals and some eateries coming to the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — 1. Cake n' Shake in Macon:

This dessert chain already has one location in Central Georgia, but is hoping to open a new one in Macon soon.

Cake n' Shake has one location on 115 Margie Drive in Warner Robins in addition to one at the Tanger Outlets in Locust Grove.

The new location will be at 5577 Thomaston Road in Macon.

The place is known for its "extreme milkshakes", accented with full slices of pie, cupcakes, donuts, cheesecake, and even cookies sitting atop them.

The family-run Central Georgia dessert shop not only serves shakes, but other food like hot dogs, nachos, and fries.

You can even grab a Boba tea when you visit.

It has great variety and will be a great spot to grab some food, so long as you save *plenty* of room for dessert.

2. Walk-On's in Warner Robins

Walk-on's Sports Bistreaux is set to open at Rigby's Entertainment Complex on Highway 46 in Warner Robins.

The chain was founded by Brandon Landry and Jack Warner of the LSU basketball team, and the first location opened near Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

ESPN has named it the "Number One Sports Bar in America," and NFL legend Drew Brees even became co-owner of the franchise.

Their menu consists of classic sports bar finger foods, but with a Louisiana Cajun twist.

3. Sonny's BBQ in Macon

Back in May, Sonny's BBQ held its groundbreaking at its new location in Macon, at 5811 Zebulon Rd.

The eatery is known for its barbecue, as well as ribs, brisket, and homemade sauces.

While an official opening date has not been set yet for when the spot, they are advertising for workers and hosting hiring events and it looks like they will be opening soon.

4. The Hot Chik in Warner Robins

The Hot Chik opened just a month ago in September at its new location on 670 Lake Joy Road in Warner Robins.

The eatery offers Nashville hot chicken, rotisserie chicken, wings, veggies, and several other dishes.

They also have a selection of alcoholic drinks, like wine slushies and spiked milkshakes.

They also offer their fan-favorite chicken pot pies, as well as homemade sides and desserts.

5. Sol Azteca in Warner Robins

Folks in Warner Robins can now enjoy delicious tex-mex options at Sol Azteca.

It just opened in September and is located at 6009 Watson Blvd.

It offers a variety of tex-mex and Latin food options, as well as delicious cocktails and frozen drinks.

So, if you are in the mood for Mexican cuisine, check it out.