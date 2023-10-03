Retired Griffin police chief dies Monday, according to the Spalding County Sheriff

Armand Chapeau had previously served as police chief in Griffin, and he had served in the Coast Guard for 29 years before that.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A retired Griffin Police chief died Monday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Spalding County Sheriff's Office.

"A patriot who loved his country and his family," the Spalding County Sheriff's Office said in their Facebook post. "He was a gruff speaking man that was most often seen standing on the front steps of the old police headquarters."

In the sheriff's office's remembrance of Chapeau, they say that he played a big role in modernizing the Griffin Police Department's systems.

He added computerized record-keeping and reporting software to the department while also prioritizing training for their officers.

"Many Georgia Chief’s Association members will tell you to this day how he spearheaded the push for officers to receive more training and raise the bar so they would be provided with better training," the Spalding County Sheriff's Office said in their post.

According to the sheriff's office, Chapeau also helped his officers by changing things up. They said the only equipment officers would get was three shirts, two pairs of pants, collar brass and a badge, but they had to provide your own handgun, shoes, leather gear and handcuffs.

But instead, Chapeau "stood up for his officers," the sheriff's office said.

"We were issued our first equipment including handguns, and body armor. Later, he started GPD's take-home car program," the sheriff's office said.

Chapeau served for 29 years with the Coast Guard after joining them in 1958 when he was 19, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. During his time in the Coat Guard, he was injured on a mission in Vietnam when he was providing cover for U.S. Marines.

In 2022, he was inducted into the Georgia Military Hall of Fame, the Banner-Herald reported. He was living in Athens at the time.

According to the sheriff's office, Chapeau helped set up so many law enforcement personnel for successful careers.