The foundation stepped up to help former police officer William Coder, who became disabled following a line of duty accident.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In less than day, a retired Toledo police officer has a new roof and a clean yard thanks to the generosity of members of the community.

Former Toledo police officer William Coder, who became disabled after a line-of-duty accident over 45 years ago, needed a new roof for his east Toledo home. Unfortunately, he didn't have enough money to pay for it.

When Tony Dia heard of this, the foundation he created in honor of his slain police officer son stepped in to help. The Officer Anthony Dia Foundation, combined with support from many local businesses, climbed right up to re-roof the structure and clean up afterwards.

"I contacted the Chief to see if there was anybody out there to help old, disabled cops and he matched me up with Tony Dia, who matched me up with Dee, and together they found the money," explained Coder.