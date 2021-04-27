Return of Tubman Museum's Pan-African Festival set for Saturday

One of Macon's biggest festivals will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year

MACON, Georgia — One of Macon's biggest festivals is back in action this weekend.

After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the Tubman Museum's 25th Annual Pan-African Festival will begin this Saturday. The festival will offer a wide variety of foods, from Caribbean to soul food.

Regional and local artists will display their work, which will also be available for you to purchase. Renowned dance groups and musicians will be in attendance too.

Tubman Museum executive director Harold Young and indie artist, Dean Brown, are hoping folks come out and enjoy the festivities.

"Things seem to be getting better," Young said. "Things are opened up and now it's time for us to come back together. Our main thing is love, unity, and hope, so we're asking everybody to come together in unity, love, and hope."

"There's a lot of people here from the Caribbean and there's people living here from Africa," said Brown. "The focus is to unite and just educate all aspects of how those cultures and connected from pre-colonial times, and it's a nice time."

The festival will take place Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and Sunday starting at 2 p.m. in the Macon Centreplex parking lot. Admission will be $5, but is free for kids under 6.