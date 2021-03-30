'Excited to just get back': Central Georgia summer camps in high demand after 2020 cancellations

Registration is already underway for many summer camps as they make a return after canceling last year

MACON, Ga. — Registration is already underway for many summer camps across Central Georgia, with most of those camps making a return after canceling last year because of the pandemic.

JP Haynie, the producing director for Macon Little Theatre, says canceling last year's summer camp was difficult... but this summer the show will go on!

"We're very excited to just get back onto the stage," said Haynie. "This is going to be our full-scale production of Wizard of Oz, which is a fantastic, family-friendly show."

The camp runs June 7-18 with safety measures in place. They'll be splitting kids into three groups rather than two, and the mini campers can even stay in camp longer than usual.

"Kids who are interested, even as young as 5-years-old, can continue forward and participate in the full production camp as well," said Haynie. "That's new for us this year, but we felt like it was important for us to allow these kids who may have missed the opportunity to do a lot of things this past year to really step up."

Stratford Academy's Camp Eagle is returning to normal this year. The camp was shorter and had fewer kids for safety in 2020. Holly Leskovics is one of the camp counselors.

"Now that we've had a year under our belts and we have so much more knowledge about COVID, I'm hoping the kids can come and really enjoy themselves," she said.

She says they offer camps for sports, academics, and more.

"My own children love coming to the camps here because it's not a day camp in the sense where you get dropped off and you kind of do the same routine every day. These are specialized camps," said Leskovics.

Both Haynie and Leskovics say the demand for camp is high this year.

"We had parents asking about this camp before we made any official announcements," said Haynie.

"We have a camp that last week of May going into June...that's our first camp week, and my Carnival Games is already full," said Leskovics.

See below for information on summer camps that have confirmed they're scheduled to take place this year:

Stratford Academy Camp Eagle: https://www.stratford.org/campeagle

Macon Little Theatre: https://www.maconlittletheatre.org/

First Presbyterian Day: http://www.fpdmacon.org/centerfordiscovery/

Tattnall Square Academy: https://www.tattnall.org/sats/