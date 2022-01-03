Reward increased to $15K for arrest of Warner Robins bank robber

The robbery and shooting happened at the Robins Financial Credit Union on North Houston Road in November.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's been more than a month since a Warner Robins bank robber shot a teller during an armed robbery, and he is still not in custody.

The FBI announced Monday that the reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased from $5,000 to $15,000 ($10,000 from the FBI and $5,000 from Robins Financial Credit Union).

CASE HISTORY

The robbery and shooting happened Nov. 22, minutes after a home invasion on West Imperial Circle.

Police Chief John Wagner says the chaos unfolded when officers were told a man kicked in the homeowner’s front door and demanded keys to the car out front.

The alleged invader drove off in the 2008 Nissan Sentra and pulled up to the Robins Financial Credit Union on North Houston Road three minutes later. Police were then called for a robbery and person shot.

Wagner says a man fitting the same description as the alleged invader walked into the bank and demanded money from the tellers. As he tried to jump the counter, the gun discharged striking a male teller.

Police recovered the stolen Sentra about a half-hour after the robbery at the Lake Vista Apartment complex on North Lake Drive.

Anyone with information can call FBI Atlanta/Macon Resident Agency at 478-745-1271.