Reward increases to $8K for information in Warner Robins man's disappearance

Investigators say they do not believe 35-year-old Jesus Mancilla Velez disappeared willingly

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A total of $8,000 is being offered as a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in the disappearance of a missing Warner Robins man.

Macon Regional Crimestoppers announced Monday that a reward for information had been increased to $5,000, plus an additional $3,000 put up by friends of Jesus Mancilla Velez.

Velez has been missing since the early morning hours of Sept. 5 after he was last seen leaving his home on Red Fox Run.

According to the initial news release, the 35-year-old’s Chevy Tahoe was found abandoned the following evening on the side of Highway 42 in Crawford County.

Investigators believe Velez was in Houston, Peach, Crawford and possibly Bibb County on the date he was last seen.

On September 30, the GBI Task Force investigating his disappearance asked for help identifying a camera found inside his abandoned vehicle.

They said it was a black Q-See camera with lime or beige paint on the side, and a red and yellow connector. They asked for anyone either familiar with the camera or anyone who was missing one from their home to contact the GBI.

Velez is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic male. He is around 5’8” tall and weighs 167 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say they have a reason to believe he did not disappear willingly.

Anyone with information can call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477 or the GBI’s Region 13 office at 478-987-4545.