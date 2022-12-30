'An outstanding young man': $30,000 reward offered in death of former Milledgeville officer

Only 24 years old and less than a year serving the Fulton County sheriff's office,

James Thomas was found shot and killed in his car.



"There wasn't a lot of vehicle or pedestrian traffic, but we do hope that if someone sees something – as small as it may seem, it can certainly make a difference as we move forward in our case," Atlanta Police Department Major Peter Malecki.



Thomas worked a shift the night before investigators say someone reported a shooting on Bolton Road in Atlanta Thursday morning. That's where the Atlanta Police Department found a crashed car with Thomas inside. He'd been shot.



"We did have a second individual come forward and say they were involved in an accident with that vehicle. They've been cooperative. At this point, we do not believe they are directly involved in the shooting," Malecki said.



Milledgeville police chief Dray Swicord confirmed Thomas was once with the department-- though he was only there for a little over one month. He told 13WMAZ the shooting is unfortunate and hates it happened to him. Sheriff Patrick Labat with Fulton County Sheriff's office says Thomas was a light on their force.



"He was an outstanding young man. We personally recruited him from another police department down South specifically because of the energy and his love for what he brought to our agency," Labat said.