Henry County community mourns loss of longtime police officer

Sgt. Rick Snook died suddenly of a heart attack on Sunday. Now locals are quickly raising money for his memorial.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County community is saying a sudden, heartbreaking goodbye to a longtime police officer who died on Sunday.

The police department initially shared information regarding the death of one of its own on Sunday which led to tributes from departments around Georgia. They later released details shared in an online fundraiser that confirmed that Sgt. Rick Snook had died of a heart attack that day.

On the page shared by the Henry County Police Department, Sgt. Snook was described as a "devoted family man," a husband and a father to four children.

The Army veteran was also honored for his 21 years of service in the Henry County Police Department.

"This sergeant wasn’t your average cop by any means. He knew everyone, worked his face off, knew his cases backwards and forwards, and loves talking to people," said one officer posting through the police department's Facebook page. "Aside from the uniform, it’d be hard to tell if he was a cop or just some crazy volunteer that loved Henry County too much and wanted to keep it safe."

The post went on to describe a relationship that, while not always perfect, was based on a mutually earned respect between the two.

"Henry County didn't lose an employee, we lost a genuinely invested public servant who loved this county," the tribute concluded.