Rick Springfield plans stop at Macon City Auditorium

Get ready to relive the 1980s with Grammy Award-winner Rick Springfield

MACON, Ga. — You’ll be loving this announcement, we just know it…

Actor and Grammy Award-winning musician Rick Springfield will be stopping in Macon this fall for a concert.

According to the Macon Centreplex, Springfield is scheduled to perform at the Macon City Auditorium on Sep. 2 at 8 p.m.

Born in Australia, Springfield was a 1980s radio staple in the United States with his breakout hit, the #1 record ‘Jessie’s Girl,’ which eventually won him a Grammy for the best male rock vocal performance.

From there, he saw continued success in the U.S. with top 10 hits; I’ve Done Everything for You, Don’t Talk to Strangers, Affair of the Heart and Love Somebody.

He made his way to the small screen in the 90s in the TV series ‘High Tide,’ and eventually made appearances in HBO’s True Detective and FX’s American Horror Story.

He most recently started hosting a weekly radio show on Sirius XM’s 80s on 8 channel.

The Macon Centreplex says this will be a normal capacity event, and that protocols for cleanliness regarding the spread of COVID-19 will be followed.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. You can get presale access by signing up for the Centreplex’s insider email.