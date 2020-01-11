Ridge Avenue residents celebrate Halloween in a COVID-19 friendly way

Some people who live on Ridge Avenue did not feel comfortable passing out candy this year, while others did.

MACON, Ga. — Ridge Avenue is usually the Halloween hotspot in Macon. Due to the pandemic, people celebrated Halloween a few different ways this year.

Some kids on Ridge Avenue participated in the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating. Others did not.

Matt Dixon says he had no idea whether or not kids would be out trick-or-treating this Halloween, but he planned to give out lots of candy in a COVID-19 friendly way.

"We figured we'd at least social distance candy giving. If they want to come out, they're going to have masks, I would assume. 'Tis the season and all. So hopefully we'll have fun and be safe," Dixon said.

Dixon made a candy chute, which shoots the candy directly into kids bags instead of them all touching it.

He says he just wants people to stay safe, and feel a sense of relief.

"Relief from everything that's going on out there today... hopefully this will be a little bit of a break," Dixon said.

Paul Roadarmel has lived on Ridge Avenue for a few years.

"We are not planning on passing out candy this year," he said.

Roadarmel says it's safest for him to sit this year out.

"With the current increase in COVID cases, I don't feel like it's safe for us to do it, and I think it is inadvisable to be gathering in groups," he said.