WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The end of the year is quickly approaching and with it comes… CHRISTMAS!

The 62nd Annual Warner Robins Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 7 at 4 p.m.

This year’s theme is Robins Rock’n Christmas, and the parade’s Grand Marshall will be the POW/MIA Chair of Honor.

Here’s where things are different from last year – the parade route.

The parade will go straight down Cohen Walker and turn onto Karl Drive before ending with a ‘big surprise’ in the Rigby’s Entertainment Complex parking lot.

Editor's Note: The video in this story is from May 2019 when it was announced that Rigby's would be taking on the Christmas parade. In the past, it was run by Robins Regional Chamber.

MORE CHRISTMAS-RELATED STORIES

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 'Christmas Eve and Other Stories' 2019 winter tour

Coca-Cola announces holiday versions of favorite drinks

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.