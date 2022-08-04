Rigby's Glow-in-the-Dark Easter Egg Hunt encourages fun for kids with developmental challenges

The event is for children 12 and under, and this year, children with developmental disabilities are invited to join the fun.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For those who want to add a twist to Easter egg hunting, Rigby's in Warner Robins is hosting a Glow-in-the-Dark Easter Egg Hunt.

The hunt takes place Saturday at Rigby's two-story laser tag arena where neon-colored eggs and even a few gold-prize eggs will be hidden.

The event is for children 12 and under, and this year, children with developmental disabilities are invited to join the fun.

"Throwing in the children with disabilities just seems to make sense because our laser tag is completely accessible," said Amy Harmon, Rigby's special event manager. "We have ramps that go up to the second story, so everybody can play."

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, and they will have designated times for different age groups.