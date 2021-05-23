Rigby's Water World reopens at full capacity

Summer is coming, and Rigby's is ready!

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Summer is right around the corner and this weekend Rigby's Water World reopens its gates.

The park is back to its max capacity of 32,000 guests.

Last summer, the park had a shorter season, and the guest limit was 2,000.

Steve Brown, Vice President of Operations, says even though the park was open in 2020. They didn't draw a big crowd because of worry over the virus.

Brown says he's glad the park is able to return to its normal operations.

"Going into this year, restrictions were pretty well lifted off of us and we're back at our capacity levels. We're still continuing to sanitize and disinfect and recommend social distancing. Obviously, masks are optional as well. But, we'll continue to do everything we can to keep it safe for our guests," Brown says.