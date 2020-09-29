NAMI Central Georgia is updating its current facilities and building a new group home for adults who need special care.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Central Georgia provides support to people affected by mental illness. Right now, renovations and construction is underway in order to expand services.

Stephen Smith works at NAMI, but he started his journey at a support group. After spending nine years in the military, he went to seek help.

"When I got out of the military, I was kind of directionless. I was dealing with issues of anxiety and depression and later diagnosed PTSD," said Smith.



Smith said NAMI helped him get back on track. He appreciates what it's done for him.



"I went through some times of isolation when I was going through a lot of problems, and this gave me a way to get outside of myself, and to be able to interact with other people and go back to being the kind of person that I was years ago," he said.



NAMI is updating its current facilities and building a new group home for adults who need special care. Executive Director Paula Karsti said they need this expansion. The City of Warner Robins and Warner Robins Supply have played a crucial role in the process.

"Right now, we are at full capacity. We have 15 individuals who we provide housing for. This will allow for an additional seven individuals to have housing, plus the hundreds of people that we provide services through our day program," said Karsti.

"This expansion is going to allow NAMI Central Georgia to provide additional housing for individuals who have a mental health condition, it's also going to provide additional services, different peer programs, day programs for individuals who have a mental health condition, and just need supportive services throughout the day," she said.



Smith said people struggling with mental illness can turn their lives around, just as he did.