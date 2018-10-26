The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is mourning the loss of a loyal companion.

According to a Facebook post, the Georgia DNR law enforcement division's K9 Ruger became ill on Wednesday and was rushed to the veterinarian. Unfortunately, his conditioned worsened and he could not be saved.

Ruger "had a long, rewarding career which included tracking many hunters, lost individuals, and fugitives from justice."

The K9 began his career in 2010 with Sgt. Jeremy Bolen.

"Ruger had continued to work very well for Sgt. Bolen even in his later years as he approached retirement," the Facebook post said.

Just this last August, he helped located two of the three weapons allegedly used in a homicide in Meriwether County.

"Ruger will be greatly missed by Sgt. Bolen and all of the DNR family."

