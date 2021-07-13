'Opportunity of a lifetime': Rising Mercer senior selected to be Teach for America ambassador

In addition to being a corps member, she will also help the program find the star teachers of tomorrow

MACON, Ga. — One Mercer University student has received what she considers the "opportunity of a lifetime."

Geneis Crimé was offered early admission into a national program aimed at finding the star teachers of tomorrow and not only that, but she was also named an ambassador this upcoming year.

That means Geneis will be on the search for other students that would also be a great fit for the program.

Crimé grew up in New York. One of her most vivid memories while living there? Telling her parents that she did not want to go to school.

"Not coming from a lot of money they did what they could, but because of that, I was in public school. The school system that I was in, just was not great," said Crimé.

She says she often made up excuses to get out of going to school.

"I would be like, 'No mom, what if I did this?' I would try to bargain with her as to why I shouldn't go to school. Sometimes I would even say, 'I'm not learning anything, so why am I going to school,'" Crimé said.

It changed once she moved with her family to Gwinnett County.

"In Gwinnett County, the public schools are really good," she said.

She graduated from Dacula High School in 2018, and it's something she says she was proud to do.

"I knew that I could work really hard in high school, in a public school system that works really hard for their students, get into the college I wanted, and take it from there," she said.

That's exactly what she did. She applied to two schools; Mercer being her first choice.

Crimé is a triple major, studying criminal justice, sociology, and Spanish.

Everything she's learned she'll put back into the community because she was selected to be a Teach for America Ambassador.

"Teach for America is this corps that looks for students who typically are not education majors. They're trying to address the issues such as inequality of students coming from an immigration status or lower socio-economic status," Crimé said.

She says this program will allow her to be to her students what her teachers were to her.

"It would feel very fulfilling to be able to know that I helped change just one student's mind, let alone the 20 or so students that I will have each year," she said.

Because Crimé got an early acceptance into the program, she'll spend her first year training. She'll then spend her second year in the classroom teaching Spanish in San Antonio.