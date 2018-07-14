Rebuilding Macon partnered with Forest Hills United Methodist church for their River of Life event where people put fresh coats of paint on homes and even built wheel chair ramps for low income families in Macon on Saturday.

Abby Pollock has been volunteering for about four years and says she looks forward to helping out every year.

"I'm excited to come out here and serve because I don't get to come out here and serve every day of my life; so to be able to do this is really cool to me," Pollock said.

Lauren Woods is Rebuilding Macon's development coordinator and says their efforts are all to help supply those who need it most with the basics.

"There's a lot of houses that are in dire need of repair and we want to help the low income homeowners in our community," Woods said. "Just to keep them safe, keep them warm, keep them dry; if we can put effort into our communities, it makes a big impact on the surrounding areas."

100 volunteers were expected to participate over the course of a few days.

