Road closings announced for Bibb deputy's funeral, procession

Several downtown intersections and streets will be closed Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has announced road closings in advance of Deputy Christopher Knight’s funeral service and procession.

According to a news release, several intersections downtown will be closed between the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Those intersections are:

First Street, from Riverside Drive to Cotton Avenue

Cherry Street, from New Street to First Street

Poplar Street, from New Street to First Street

As the procession travels from the Macon City Auditorium to the private graveside services, intersections along First Street, Telfair Street and Mercer University Drive may be temporarily closed and reopened. The timing of those is expected between 4-5 p.m.

The funeral service will be open to the public and starts at 2 p.m. at the Macon City Auditorium.

Who was Deputy Knight?

Knight worked the overnight shift at the Bibb County hail. His mother Cheryl says he loved his job despite the long hours.

She said her son was respectful and always smiling as a child.

"If you got to meet him, you would instantly like him, he's just the kind of person, he just had that infectious personality that you just like him immediately once you meet him," she said.

Knight started at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office back in 2018 and had recently turned 30.

He was killed early Tuesday morning when an inmate allegedly got control of a knife during a fight with deputies at the jail and stabbed him.

His classmates from his alma mater, the W.S. Hutchings Career Center in Macon, described him as one of the sweetest and most caring people they knew, as well as a great father to his 2-year-old daughter, Zemirah.