Road closings announced for 2021 Warner Robins Christmas parade

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is from coverage of the 2019 parade. It was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

Saturday, Dec. 4 is a day full of Christmas parades in Central Georgia. One of the biggest is Warner Robins' 63rd Annual Christmas parade.

If you’re planning on going, or just planning on driving near the route, there are some road closings you need to know about.

The parade starts at 3 p.m. but Cohen Walker Drive between Lake Joy Road and Houston Lake Road will be closed from 2:30 p.m. until whenever the parade ends.

People who live in Chatham Parke Apartments can enter/exit on Cohen Walker Drive at Houston Lake, people who live in the White Columns subdivision can enter/exit on Lake Joy Road, and people who live in Lenox Pointe Apartments can access Karl Drive from Highway 96.

Now if you’re participating in the parade, you’ll enter CGTC from Sutherland Drive and exit on Cohen Walker Drive.

When it ends, you can be picked up at Rigby’s on Karl Drive.

Here's the full slate of Saturday Christmas parades:

The city of Perry's parade steps off downtown at 10 a.m.

In Wheeler County, Alamo's parade begins at 1 p.m. The city of Byron's parade is also at 1 p.m.

In the Emerald City, the Dublin Exchange Club's downtown parade begins at 2 p.m.

Also at 2 p.m., the Lizella parade begins at the west end of Columbus Road and ends at the Old Redding school.

At 3 p.m., parades step off in Bolingbroke and Hawkinsville.