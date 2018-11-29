The Warner Robins Police Department announced road closures ahead of Saturday's parade.

*Parade officials will meet with the police department after the Warner Robins football game Friday to decide whether or not to have the parade based on the predicted weather conditions. Stay with 13WMAZ for an update.

The parade will start at 10:00 a.m. at the Mac at Martin Luther Kind Jr. Blvd. and South Davis Drive and end between the Houston Health Pavilion on North Houston Road and Green Street.

To ensure safety, the police department says they have put the following road closures and detours in place:

ROAD CLOSURES

-Davis Drive and Watson Blvd. to Pleasant Hill Road will be shut down beginning at 9:30 a.m.

-Watson Blvd. from Pleasant Hill Road to North Houston Road to Green Street will close at 9:45 a.m.

DETOURS

-Many medical offices on Houston Road will be accessible using James Street.

-Eastbound traffic on Watson Boulevard will be diverted to Corder Road. Westbound traffic on Watson

Boulevard will be rerouted to Commercial Circle and then to North Davis Drive.

-In case of an emergency those needing to reach the Houston Medical Center can take Corder Road to

Sunset or Russell Parkway to Pleasant Hill to Sunset.

Officers will be stationed along the route for assistance. The rear of the Houston Medical Pavilion will be for parade pick-up only.

