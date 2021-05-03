Faith-based movie 'unDEFILED' to begin filming in downtown Macon

Crews will be filming at Rosa Parks Square, Luther Williams Field, Fifth Street, and Lower Poplar Street over the next few days

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from previous filming in downtown Macon.

Some roads in downtown Macon will be closed next week as crews work on production of a new feature film.

A news release from Macon-Bibb County says Light of Life films will be in downtown Macon from March 7-12 to film 'unDEFILED.'

The faith-based feature film chronicles the story of an aging minor league baseball player struggling with addiction who finally gets a chance at his dreams. The news release says the story is inspired by true events.

From March 7-11, crews will be filming on private property and at Luther Williams Field.

"We’re an attractive community for film projects of all types, and were particularly attractive to unDEFILED because of Historic Luther Williams Field, given the minor league baseball aspects of the project," said Visit Macon VP of development, Aaron Buzza.

The public will be mostly impacted on Friday, March 12, when crews will be in Rosa Parks Square, city hall, and parts of Fifth and Lower Poplar streets.

Filming will happen between noon and 3 p.m. at Rosa Parks Square and city hall. Inbound lanes on Lower Poplar Street will be closed then too, when crews are filming there and on Fifth Street.

The Macon-Bibb County Government Center will stay open to the public, but some doors will stay closed and it may cause some delays.