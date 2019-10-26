MACON, Ga. — A couple's precious memories are gone and a Warner Robins photographer is out of thousands of dollars after someone allegedly stole her photography equipment at a wedding Thursday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened at the Blacksmith Shop in downtown Macon during the wedding's reception.

Photographer Aubrey Peebles has taken photos professionally for about six years. Her business took a hit Thursday night when a man allegedly stole more than $4,000 worth of camera equipment.

"Somebody was able to get in through the back door and unfortunately my equipment was on the table closest to that door and he was able to, within seconds, take it and run," said Peebles.

Peebles says she used two cameras that night at the Blacksmith Shop and the camera that was stolen had a memory card full of the couple's wedding photos.

"If I could just get the memory card back so I can just give this amazing couple their wedding photos, that's really all I want," said Peebles.

The photographer does shoots for weddings, newborns, holidays and more. She says the robber also took a camera lens, batteries, a battery grip, and backpack full of other equipment.

"This is my livelihood. Nobody is prepared for a $4,000 to $5,000 loss to just spontaneously have to replace their stuff," said Peebles.

Her friend started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to replace everything.

"You never expect your worst case scenario to happen to you," said Peebles.

She says she even tried to run after the thief, but he got away. Peebles says she has to prepare for three wedding shoots next month.

