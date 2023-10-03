Bibb deputies investigating after robbery at Vineville Food Mart

The Sheriff's Office says it happened around 12 a.m.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that took place at a food mart in North Macon.

The Sheriff's Office says a man entered the Vineville Food Mart just before 12:00 a.m. waving a gun and demanding money.

After getting the money he ran from the store. So far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

