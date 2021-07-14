Robert Bird defeats Debbie Taylor in Centerville Council Post 1 runoff

Voters in Centerville decided who will fill the Post 1 Council seat Tuesday

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Voters in Centerville now know who will be representing them on council.

Robert Bird won a citywide council seat in Tuesday’s runoff election. According to city clerk Krista Bedingfield, he received 360 votes while his opponent, Debbie Taylor, received 239 votes.

Bird has lived in Centerville for 14 years and works at Robins Air Force Base as an electronics engineer.

That seat opened in April when Cameron Andrews stepped down after 20 years on council. The results aren’t official until those numbers are certified and sent to the state.