CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Crawford County authorities are trying to sort out an incident at the high school that has parents talking and asking questions. Chief Ty Matthews from the Roberta Police Department says they're investigating what happened.

The problem involves "juuls," which are are electronic nicotine cigarettes often used by teenagers.

Matthews says school officials called law enforcement around noon on Wednesday. He said the school reported that two students were sick from using juuls, and one passed out and hit their head from falling.

Although some people posted online that the students had seizures, Matthews said that wasn't true.

Both students were taken to a local hospital, and were released later that day. They were back in school on Thursday.

Matthews says they're looking into whether the juuls were altered in any way.

Some parents also posted that the school went on lockdown Wednesday, but Matthews confirmed that didn't happen. Students were dismissed late because of the Georgia Milestone Testing.

Roberta Police are interviewing over 10 students and their parents.

Matthews says they have a good idea of who's responsible for bringing the juuls on campus, but won't release any names for now.

Superintendent Brent Lowe said he wouldn't comment until the investigation is over.