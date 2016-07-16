54-year-old Roberta woman found dead in home in suspected homicide

Christy Renee Chambley was found dead Sunday evening by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office at around 6:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was found dead in Roberta Sunday night in what the Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating as a potential homicide, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Authorities received a call about a dead body at 1420 Julia Jordan Road at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening where deputies found 54-year-old Christy Renee Chambley unresponsive.

Chambley was pronounced dead on the scene by Crawford County Coroner Sheldon Mattox.

The death is being investigated by both the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab to determine the cause of death after an autopsy is conducted, according to the press release.