WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Robins AFB personnel looking to get onto the base will have a slight workflow change to ensure access.

According to Roland Leach with Robins, the ID checking procedure is being modified to minimize contact between motorists and guards.

He says, “As a precaution to control the spread of the coronavirus, people entering Robins Air Force Base are being asked to produce and show their base identification to the gate guards. The ID cards are not being passed from the motorist to the guards, instead the ID’s are being shown front and back to be examined.”

Please remember to follow directions from the guards after you show your card/if your card is scanned as to not cause confusion or initiate a protective action.

As for the possibility of work from home?

Leach says Robins is reviewing telework options as a contingency measure. So far, they have not been put into place.

