Robins AFB and 402nd Software Engineering Group work to address Air Force software need

Some Bibb and Houston County high school students are sharpening their skills in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) this summer.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — An internship with 402nd Software Engineering Group is giving kids a head start on their goals for a career in the STEM field.

Student interns are chosen from Bibb and Houston County high schools.

"Since I was stem-focused, I didn't fit in that well with the rest of my peers," says Jazmyn Revelos.

Revelos' love for STEM started with robotics at Macon's Appling Middle School. It's a safe place for her. When Revelos' high school didn't have a robotics team, she and her classmates came together to create one.

A few years later, she's now heading to college in Pennsylvania. Her drive for STEM motivated her to apply and get accepted into the 402nd Software Engineering Group summer internship program at Robins Air Force Base.

"We have two different groups of interns. We have the ones that just graduated from high school. We teach them coding skills," says Brian Woods with the 402nd Software Engineering Group.

Woods says second-year interns learn electrical engineering and other stem topics. The goal is to address the growing software needs in the Air Force.

"We have computer scientists in the room, electrical engineers, software engineers, and mechanical engineers," says Woods.

The goal is to set students up for success during and after college. Once they graduate, they're ready to hit the ground running.

"Also hopefully stay with us here at Robins Air Force Base," says Woods.

In the future, Revelos may be back in Central Georgia, putting her STEM skills to use for the community and the country.

"I am interested in coming back to work for Robins Air Force Base," says Revelos.