Masks now required indoors at Robins AFB regardless of vaccination status

It applies to service members, federal employees and visitors

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Anyone planning to go indoors on an installation or facility controlled by the Department of Defense will now have to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

That announcement came Wednesday in the form of a memo from Deputy Secretary of Defense, Kathleen Hicks.

Given the memo and the CDC’s latest guidance on masks in areas with substantial or high spread of COVID-19, that includes Robins Air Force Base, as Houston County is under high transmission.

So, what does that mean?

Simply put, all service members, federal employees, onsite contract employees and visitors must wear a mask in an indoor setting regardless of vaccination status.

Service members, federal employees, onsite contract employees, and visitors who are unvaccinated must continue to observe social distancing.

Signs and information will be posted online clarifying masking requirement

People planning on going to a DoD installation or workspace may be provided a mask if they do not have one.