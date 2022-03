Robins leaders will speak at the Cary W. Martin Conference Center.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — We will find out more about Robins Air Force Base and its progress and plans for the future on Tuesday.

Base leaders will gather at the Cary W. Martin Conference Center for the 2022 State of the Base address.

The annual event serves as a platform for mission partners at Robins to share their priorities and the total economic impact of Robins in the community.