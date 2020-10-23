Several Central Georgia churches teamed up with Robins Air Force Base to hold a food giveaway. They plan on passing out more than 5,000 boxes of food

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — This Saturday, Several Central Georgia churches have teamed up with Robins Air Force Base to hold a food giveaway. They plan on passing out more than 5,000 boxes of food packed full of things like meat and fresh produce. Everyone will be asked to stay in their cars as the boxes are placed in your trunk.

Eighth Day Church Pastor David Brinson says this is about serving the community.

"This pandemic has a lot of people off their jobs, people have been furloughed, several people are out of church, and there's just a need for people to have the ability to eat, and that's just meeting the needs of people. Like Jesus said, 'Feed,'" Brinson said.