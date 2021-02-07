Robins Air Force Base closes Russell Parkway gate 'until further notice'

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Robins Air Force Base announced that one of the entrance gates to the base will be closed until further notice.
According to a post on the Robins Air Force Base Facebook page Thursday evening, the gate on Russell Parkway is closed indefinitely.
The post lists the hours for the MLK Boulevard gate:
- Inbound ONLY: MLK 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Outbound ONLY: MLK 2 to 7 p.m. Monday- Friday
- MLK Closed Weekends, Holidays and Family Days
All other gate hours remain unchanged. The base did not give any information on what prompted the gate closing.