Robins Air Force Base closes Russell Parkway gate 'until further notice'

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Robins Air Force Base announced that one of the entrance gates to the base will be closed until further notice.

According to a post on the Robins Air Force Base Facebook page Thursday evening, the gate on Russell Parkway is closed indefinitely.

The post lists the hours for the MLK Boulevard gate:

Inbound ONLY: MLK 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday

Outbound ONLY: MLK 2 to 7 p.m. Monday- Friday

MLK Closed Weekends, Holidays and Family Days