'Can be devastating': Robins Air Force Base could see impacts of government shutdown

If no continuing resolution is passed, non-essential workers will be furloughed. Essential workers and military will work without pay until a budget is passed.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — There are five more days until a possible government shutdown. The federal government is set to run out of money on Saturday unless Congress comes up with a way to pass a spending bill.

A shutdown would impact one of Central Georgia's economic engines, Robins Air Force Base. The base is still looking for direction as they prepare for a possible federal government shutdown.

The base employs over 22,600 people, making it by far Central Georgia's largest employer.

"That guidance has not made its way down to the actual command yet for our military. I'd anticipate that to occur sometime this week," COO of 21st Century Partnership Daniel Rhoades said.

The 21st Century Partnership works with the Central Georgia community to support Robins. Rhoades says Congress could pass a temporary extension, called a continuing resolution, to allow the government to keep running.

He says although that could impact how the Air Force executes their strategic strategies, it could be a benefit.

"At least then they would have something to go on, and most importantly our troops, our young airmen, our federal civilians, would continue to get their paychecks," Rhoades said.

However, if there's no budget deal, all non-essential workers would be furloughed.

"All of your military folks are going to be working regardless, they just aren't going to get a paycheck," he said.

However, he says the base still isn't sure who would be affected.

"It depends. Each and every time that we do this, they have to determine how many people are essential and how many people are not essential, so that determination has not been made," he said.

In 2019, Congress passed the Government Fair Treatment Act. This requires both essential employees and furloughed workers to receive payment after a shutdown. However, there's no way to know when that will be.

The last federal shutdown in December 2018 lasted 34 days. The one before that in 2013 lasted 16 days.

"That can be devastating," Rhoades said.

Rhoades says right now, they are hopeful and waiting.

"The best case scenario is that they will be able to pass the budget. That is always the best case," he said.

However, Rhoades says he has faith the community will be a big support if necessary.