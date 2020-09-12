FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A new lab on Fort Valley's State University's campus brings military intelligence to students.
Through a partnership between Fort Valley and Robins Air Force Base, the lab will have special equipment allowing students access to new learning opportunities while also giving Robins personnel a secured location off base to develop unclassified work.
Student Engagement Director Luwanna Williams says this is a win-win for everyone.
"There's no better way to learn. It's a great opportunity for our students. It's an enhancement of what they're learning in the classroom, it's a true marriage of academics and industry, and it gives Robins an opportunity to train, recruit, and retain valuable talent," Williams said.
The new lab opened last Friday.