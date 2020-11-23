Robins Air Force Base, Fort Valley State University sign new education partnership

Fort Valley State University is the first Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to partner with the base. This partnership will have an emphasis on computer science.



The partnership will bring hands-on learning and mentorship opportunities to computer science students.



Fort Valley State University's director of student engagement LuWanna Williams helped arrange it.



"We're actually looking forward to planning some activities where current computer scientists at Robins Air Force Base get the opportunity to meet and mentor students who are looking to go into the computer science field," she said.



Students like Tahj Anderson will benefit from this program. He's a senior and current intern at the base.



"I hope more scholars will take initiative, what we have with the new resource that we have and give it a chance to grow something in their life, professionally and personally," he said.