Robins Air Force Base, Fort Valley State University sign new education partnership

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Robins Air Force Base and Fort Valley State University signed an Educational Partnership Agreement Nov. 13.
Fort Valley State University is the first Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to partner with the base. This partnership will have an emphasis on computer science.
The partnership will bring hands-on learning and mentorship opportunities to computer science students.
Fort Valley State University's director of student engagement LuWanna Williams helped arrange it.
"We're actually looking forward to planning some activities where current computer scientists at Robins Air Force Base get the opportunity to meet and mentor students who are looking to go into the computer science field," she said.
Students like Tahj Anderson will benefit from this program. He's a senior and current intern at the base.
"I hope more scholars will take initiative, what we have with the new resource that we have and give it a chance to grow something in their life, professionally and personally," he said.
Edward Ayer is the Air Force Sustainment Center Associate Director of Engineering and Technical Management located at Robins Air Force Base.
He says students will also benefit from technology resources.
"It's been a year long journey that we've been on to get the EPA in place. We've already won some laboratory equipment to them. So, they're already taking advantage of this program," Ayer said.
T. Ramon Stuart, Fort Valley State University's Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, says this is an honor.
"It gives us an opportunity to aim high, which is the motto of the United States Air Force, while also empowering the possible, which is the motto of Fort Valley State," he said.