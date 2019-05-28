Robins Air Force Base called for a "Black Flag" warning because of the heat Tuesday. The warning calls for rest time in between work and a suggested water intake.

In a post on their Facebook page, the base detailed some safety guidelines to follow during this summer heat:

Black Flag conditions are now in effect for Robins AFB. Suggested Work/Rest Cycles are as follows:

Easy work: 50 min. work/ 10 min. rest

Moderate work: 20 min. work/ 40 min. rest

Hard work: 10 min. work/50 min. rest

Suggest water intake: 1.0 quart/hour

Reference: AFI 48-151, Thermal Injury Prevention Program, Table A2.3

While the Black Flag warning was for Tuesday, these guidelines will be helpful to follow for the rest of the summer.