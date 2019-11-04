A retired Navy veteran from Dodge County was sentenced to prison Thursday for attempting to solicit sex from a minor.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, a judge sentenced 56-year-old Bryan Asbell to 120 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to one count of Attempted Online Enticement of a Minor.

On March 15, 2018, Asbell responded to an online post by agents with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. They say he believed he was talking to a 14-year-old girl living on Robins Air Force Base, and tried to arrange a meeting with her. Asbell continued to talk with the agent through email and text messages, and admitted that he wanted to have sex with the girl. On April 5, 2018, he set up a time to meet with the agent he thought was the girl. He was arrested when he showed up at the meeting spot. Agents say he had a necklace and fast food he'd brought as gifts.

Asbell pleaded guilty to his crime in January. He will be required to register as a sex offender.